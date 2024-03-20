Videos
Sidhu Moosewala's Father Alleges Harassment By Punjab Government
Balkaur Singh, the father of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, has leveled accusations against the Punjab government led by Bhagwant Mann, alleging harassment following the birth of his second son. Balkaur Singh and his wife Charan Kaur celebrated the arrival of their newborn baby boy on March 17, marking nearly two years since the loss of their only son, affectionately known as Sidhu Moose Wala.
