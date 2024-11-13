FM Sitharaman's Critical Insight Into How PM Modi Takes His Decisions | IES 2024

India’s Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman , is the chief guest at the 4th edition of the Republic Media Network’s India Economic Summit on November 12, 2024. The event is taking place at the Republic Media Network headquarters, the largest news center in Asia. The summit will focus on the theme "Viksit Bharat: Bullseye", exploring India’s path to becoming a $50 trillion economy by 2047. Sitharaman will lead a discussion on the government's vision, key economic reforms, and policy priorities aimed at driving India towards prosperity and self-reliance.