VIDEO: BCCI Bans Wives and Families From Accompanying Players on Tours in Bid to Improve Performances

In the wake of India's disappointing performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, the BCCI has introduced stringent new measures to improve team results. The board has limited the duration for which players' wives and family members can accompany them on tours to a maximum of two weeks, aiming to minimize distractions and maintain focus. Moreover, the BCCI is considering a performance-based pay structure for players, signaling a shift towards greater accountability and incentivizing consistent excellence. These changes highlight the board's determination to address shortcomings and rebuild India’s competitive edge on the global cricketing stage.