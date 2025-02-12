VIDEO: Bumrah's Medical Report Was Okay, Why Did BCCI Selector Still Not Pick Him For CT 2025 Squad?

It is already a huge blow for Team India ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 that premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah is not part of the squad. Bumrah is easily the best in the world and a proven match-winner for the country. Now, with him not being available for the marquee event, India would not be half the side they could have been with the pacer. India, who were being considered to be hot favourites, would not really be the outright favourite. Reports suggest that Bumrah's medical report claimed he was okay and that is why there is this confusion. If Bumrah was deemed okay by the medical team, then why isn't he there in the squad?