Published May 24, 2024 at 12:05 AM IST

Barcelona sack Xavi Hernandez, Hansi Flick tipped to take over

Barcelona have sacked manager Xavi with former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick set to replace him. Xavi will take charge of Barcelona for the final time on May 26, when they host Sevilla in their last La Liga match of the season.

