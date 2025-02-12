sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ranveer Allahbadia | Champions Trophy 2025 | Donald Trump | PM Modi in France | Republic Plenary Summit 2025 | Arnab Exposes USAID | Maha Kumbh |
News / Republic Videos / Sports Videos / VIDEO: Gautam Gambhir Under The Scanner After Star Duo Snubbed in Wake of Jasprit Bumrah's Absence
Published Feb 12, 2025 at 3:37 PM IST

VIDEO: Gautam Gambhir Under The Scanner After Star Duo Snubbed in Wake of Jasprit Bumrah's Absence

Mohammed Siraj's omission from India's Champions Trophy squad and the inclusion of Harshit Rana have taken everyone by surprise. Initially, it was expected that Siraj would step in if Jasprit Bumrah failed to regain match fitness in time. However, with Bumrah recovering, the selectors opted for young pacer Harshit Rana in the main squad, relegating Siraj to the list of non-traveling reserves. This unexpected decision has sparked discussions among cricket fans and experts, as Siraj's experience was seen as a valuable asset for India's campaign.

Follow: Google News Icon
  • share