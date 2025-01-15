sb.scorecardresearch
Published Jan 15, 2025

EXCLUSIVE: Gautam Gambhir Confronted, REFUSES to Answer Questions on Alleged Dressing Room Rifts

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has declined to comment on the ongoing rumors of dressing room unrest within the Indian cricket team. When approached by Republic at his residence for clarification, Gambhir chose not to respond. Speculations about dressing room rifts have been a persistent issue during Gambhir's tenure, raising questions about team dynamics under his leadership. However, the coach’s silence has only added to the intrigue surrounding the alleged tensions in the team.

