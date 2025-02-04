VIDEO: Gautam Gambhir Mocks Talks of Dressing Room Rift - 'Rumours Flying Around...'

India head coach Gautam Gambhir, known for his candid approach, has shut down speculation of a rift within the team. Rumors of internal divisions first emerged during Team India's previous tour to Australia, sparking widespread debate. However, after securing a dominant 4-1 T20I series victory over England, Gambhir addressed the issue head-on, dismissing the gossip and taking a dig at those spreading baseless narratives. His strong stance reaffirms the team's unity and focus as they continue their winning momentum on the international stage.