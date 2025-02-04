VIDEO: Last Minute Change in India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Squad? R Ashwin Makes HUGE Suggestion

India has submitted its provisional squad for the Champions Trophy, but there is still time for changes before the final deadline. With ongoing discussions about potential additions, former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has suggested that the team management should consider making an adjustment. Ashwin specifically pointed out the impressive form of Varun Chakravarthy, the mystery spinner, and believes he could be a valuable asset in India's Champions Trophy campaign. Given his recent performances, Ashwin feels Chakravarthy deserves a spot in the squad, particularly considering the conditions and the importance of having a versatile spin attack. While no official confirmation has been made regarding any changes, the selectors might assess the balance of the squad before the final submission. With key matches ahead, the inclusion of an in-form bowler like Chakravarthy could strengthen India's title aspirations in the prestigious tournament.