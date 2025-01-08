VIDEO: ICC's Trust On PCB Backfires AS Stadium Renovations Leave Champions Trophy's Future In Limbo

With only over a month to go for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the stadiums designated to host the Champions Trophy matches look far from ready. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the official host of the 2025 edition of Champions Trophy, need to handover all the stadiums to the International Cricket Council (ICC) by February 12, 2025. The construction work of the Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore that began in August 2024 was scheduled to be completed by December 31, but unfortunately, the stadiums as of now look like a constructional wreck.