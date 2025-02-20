VIDEO: India vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2025; All on The Line For Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: The Rohit Sharma-led side will be in action and hungry to avenge the loss they encountered in the 2017 Final. Rohit Sharma-led team will play Bangladesh in Dubai in an attempt to get off to a strong start to the season. India is unquestionably the clear favorite to win this match. Najmul Hossain Shanto, on the other hand, is adamant about bringing the coveted title to their area. At 2:30 PM IST, India and Bangladesh will play their ICC CT encounter. The scheduled time for the toss is 2 PM IST.