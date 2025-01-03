VIDEO: India vs Australia, Rohit Sharma Sets Unwanted Record At Sydney Test as Indian Captain

India Vs Australia: Rohit Sharma 's form has been a source of contention throughout the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series and the Indian captain took the unprecedented step of dropping himself from the playing XI for the fifth and final Test of the series at Sydney. Jasprit Bumrah came out to represent India as the captain at the toss, and the man who started the series as stand-in captain ended the series as skipper too. However, Rohit became the recipient of an unwanted record as he is now the first Indian captain to ever be dropped in the middle of a bilateral series.