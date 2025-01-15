sb.scorecardresearch
Published Jan 15, 2025 at 3:20 PM IST

VIDEO: 'Internal Feud' In Team India?: BCCI VC Rajiv Shukla Downplays 'Media Reports'

BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla has dismissed recent media reports claiming internal conflicts within Team India as baseless and unfounded. In a statement, Shukla strongly criticized the spread of misinformation, urging fans and the media to refrain from sensationalizing rumors. He emphasized that the team remains united and focused on delivering strong performances in the upcoming matches. Shukla’s remarks came as a clarification in response to the growing speculation surrounding Team India, reinforcing the importance of supporting the players rather than fueling unnecessary controversies.

