VIDEO: Jasprit Bumrah & Sam Konstas Have HEATED Argument on Day 1 of Sydney Test

At stumps on Day 1 of the fifth Test, India captain Jasprit Bumrah had a fiery exchange with Australian opener Sam Konstas. The altercation escalated following a verbal duel between the two, which was soon followed by Bumrah dismissing Usman Khawaja. After the wicket, Virat Kohli, known for his aggressive on-field demeanor, charged toward Konstas but chose to maintain some distance this time. However, the Indian team collectively ensured to make their presence felt, intensifying the heat around the young Australian batter.