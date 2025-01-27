VIDEO: Jasprit Bumrah to Visit New Zealand Doctor as Champions Trophy Fate Lies in The Balance

When the BCCI announced India's squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the main focus for most fans was whether or not India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah would be named or not. Bumrah did indeed make the cut of the provisional squad, but it came with a caveat - his inclusion was subject to his fitness status. And it is now being learned that a final call on Bumrah's participation in the Champions Trophy could be taken after a consultation with a New Zealand-based doctor.