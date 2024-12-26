VIDEO: Pro-Khalistan Supporters Stage Protest, Insult Indian Tricolour Outside The Melbourne Cricket Ground

Outside the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, tensions flared as Indian cricket fans confronted a group of pro-Khalistani supporters during the fourth Test between India and Australia. The group, reportedly lacking tickets to the match, gathered with pro-Khalistani flags and raised anti-India slogans in a provocative display. This bold confrontation by Indian fans underscored their unwavering support for the national team and opposition to divisive elements. The incident added a politically charged backdrop to the high-stakes cricket match, drawing attention beyond the field of play.