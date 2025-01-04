VIDEO: Rohit Sharma BLASTS Big Mouth Sam Konstas: 'Bol Bacchhan ka Faida Nahi Hai. We Won't Remain Quiet'

Rohit Sharma has finally addressed the much-discussed Jasprit Bumrah-Sam Konstas altercation, which erupted on Day 1 of the Sydney Test and has since been a hot topic of conversation. The spat, which saw heated exchanges between the Indian pacer and the Australian batter, added to the competitive atmosphere of the game and sparked widespread debate about on-field conduct.

Speaking to Star Sports, Rohit defended his team while delivering a sharp message. "Our boys, till they're calm, will remain calm. If you keep poking them, we won't remain quiet," Rohit stated firmly, highlighting India's readiness to stand their ground when provoked. He added, "Cricket khelo, yeh faaltu ke cheeze, bol bachchan karna, shobha nahi dete (Play cricket. This unnecessary chattering doesn't look good). Our boys are classy. We focus on what our job is and work towards it."

Rohit's remarks reflect the team's ethos of maintaining composure under pressure while emphasizing their refusal to tolerate needless provocation. As the series continues, this incident has undoubtedly added fuel to an already fiercely contested rivalry, setting the stage for more drama and intensity on the field.