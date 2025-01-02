VIDEO: Rohit Sharma Dropped For Sydney Test, Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Lead

Rohit Sharma is set to sit out the Sydney Test, paving the way for Jasprit Bumrah to step in as captain. During a practice session at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Rohit, Gautam Gambhir, and Bumrah were spotted deep in conversation, further fueling speculation. Interestingly, Rohit was absent from fielding drills, while Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Nitish Reddy were actively participating. Their presence suggests a potential shift in India’s slip fielding setup for the Test. With Bumrah at the helm and changes in fielding dynamics, all eyes are on how Team India will adapt to these strategic adjustments in the crucial match ahead.