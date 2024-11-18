Sri Lanka To Benefit In Champions Trophy From India

India pulling out of the Champions Trophy will create a huge financial turmoil for the the ICC and the PCB. But, if situation demands, India and Pakistan both stand their ground firmly and the ICC goes ahead with the Champions Trophy, then it will be a win win situation for Sri Lanka. The format of the ICC Champions Trophy is such that only top eight teams get to play in the tournament. India are already reluctant to play the Champions Trophy in Pakistan. If India pull out of the Champions Trophy, Sri Lanka get a direct entry to the event.&nbsp;&nbsp;