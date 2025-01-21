VIDEO: Virat Kohli to Play Ranji Trophy Game For Delhi Against Railways

Virat Kohli is set to compete in his first Ranji Trophy match after a long gap of 12 years. The modern-day cricketing great is expected to be in action against Delhi's final league match against Railways, which is scheduled to take place on January 30. Kohli could not play in Delhi's upcoming away match against Saurashtra, which begins in Rajkot on January 23, because of a neck sprain. But he has informed the DDCA that he will be available for the team's final Ranji Trophy league match.