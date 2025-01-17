VIDEO: Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma DO NOT Need to Play Ranji Trophy Games, Says DDCA Director

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma need not play domestic cricket to get back into form, DDCA director Shyam Sharma told Republic Sport Fit in an exclusive interview. Sharma believes the two will get back into form and in any case playing domestic games will not help due to the time between India's next Test series. Sharma also spoke up in favour of Gautam Gambhir and asked for the head coach to be shown some patience as he is the right person for the job. Kohli and Rohit's poor form during the series against Australia has sparked fresh speculation on his international future.