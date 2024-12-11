Debate With Arnab: Riots Accused Tahir Hussain To Contest Delhi Polls On AIMIM Ticket

"MCD Councillor Tahir Hussain joined AIMIM and will be our candidate from Mustafabad Assembly Constituency in the upcoming Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections. His family members and supporters met with me today and joined the party", Owaisi confirmed on X. The announcement drew sharp criticism from BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who said, "Owaisi has aligned himself with the man responsible for the murder of Ankit Sharma, the one whose house was found with bombs and stones, and who attempted to kill hundreds of Hindus in Delhi. Owaisi should remember that if another riot happens in Delhi under Tahir Hussain's name, the consequences will be remembered by his seven generations."