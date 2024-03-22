Videos
Published Mar 22, 2024 at 11:49 AM IST
Tamilisai Soundararajan Applauds PM Modi’s Connection With People Of TN
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on March 21 expressed gratitude as the party nominated her as the candidate from Chennai South Lok Sabha Constituency. She hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and exuded confidence of sweeping the Lok Sabha Polls.
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on March 21 expressed gratitude as the party nominated her as the candidate from Chennai South Lok Sabha Constituency. She hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and exuded confidence of sweeping the Lok Sabha Polls.
Published March 22nd, 2024 at 11:49 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.