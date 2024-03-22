Published Mar 22, 2024 at 11:49 AM IST
Tamilisai Soundararajan Applauds PM Modi’s Connection With People Of TN
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on March 21 expressed gratitude as the party nominated her as the candidate from Chennai South Lok Sabha Constituency. She hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and exuded confidence of sweeping the Lok Sabha Polls.
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on March 21 expressed gratitude as the party nominated her as the candidate from Chennai South Lok Sabha Constituency. She hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and exuded confidence of sweeping the Lok Sabha Polls.