Published Mar 22, 2024 at 11:49 AM IST

Tamilisai Soundararajan Applauds PM Modi’s Connection With People Of TN

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on March 21 expressed gratitude as the party nominated her as the candidate from Chennai South Lok Sabha Constituency. She hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and exuded confidence of sweeping the Lok Sabha Polls.

