After the Election Commission of India declared the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai said, "The BJP is going to contest the historic number of seats in Tamil Nadu, party workers are charged up. PM Modi has gone everywhere in Tamil Nadu. This time, we are turning the tide. The 2024 election is the one where we believe that the BJP's journey to power in Tamil Nadu is going to be shortened, This election will play a pivotal role in achieving this. This is a pro-Modi election and a pro-400 election; I think on June 4, it will reflect when the counting happens."