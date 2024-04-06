×

Published Apr 6, 2024 at 10:57 PM IST

Tracking Aparajita Sarangi: Campaigning To Retain Bhubaneswar Seat

BJP Bhubaneshwar MP Aparajita Sarangi talks exclusively to republic amid campaigning for the upcoming elections. She aims to retain the Bhubaneshwar seta. She says her main focus is on public grievances and claims to have resolved 88% of the problems received. She also talks about how she came into politics leaving her successful, bureaucratic life behind. watch the video to know more. 

Published April 6th, 2024 at 22:57 IST

