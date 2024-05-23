Published May 23, 2024 at 10:03 AM IST
UK Elections Called Early, Rishi Sunak Sets Date For The Elections
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday set July 4 as the date for a national election that will determine who governs the U.K., choosing a day of good economic news to urge voters to give his governing Conservatives another chance.
