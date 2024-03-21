Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, the Central Spokesperson for the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), highlighted the issues and adversities faced by the people of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK). In an interview, Khan emphasized that the area referred to as Azad Kashmir or Free Kashmir is not truly free and independent, as its name suggests. He described the administration set up by Pakistan as reminiscent of colonial British rule, where lent officers wielded absolute power.