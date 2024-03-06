Published Mar 5, 2024 at 8:01 PM IST
UN Resolution Calling For Ceasefire In Gaza
The United States faces widespread international criticism after vetoing a UN resolution urging a ceasefire in Gaza. The move highlights deep divisions over the Israel-Palestine conflict, sparking outrage among many nations and raising concerns about the humanitarian crisis in the region.
The United States faces widespread international criticism after vetoing a UN resolution urging a ceasefire in Gaza. The move highlights deep divisions over the Israel-Palestine conflict, sparking outrage among many nations and raising concerns about the humanitarian crisis in the region.