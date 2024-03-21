Videos
Published Mar 21, 2024 at 9:45 AM IST
Varanasi Celebrates Rangbhari Ekadashi With Gaiety And Fervour
The grand procession of Rangbhari Ekadashi mesmerised devotees in one of the oldest living cities in the world, Varansi. Ranghbhari Ekadashi is a cherished occasion within Hindu culture marked by grand celebration in Varanasi. According to mythology, on this day, Lord Shiva brought Goddess Parvati to Kashi after marriage and celebrated the moment with ‘Gulal’.
Published March 21st, 2024 at 09:45 IST
