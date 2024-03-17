Videos
Published Mar 17, 2024 at 4:35 PM IST
Watch: Iceland Volcano Spews Fountains Of Lava, Erupts For 4th Time
A volcano in Iceland erupted Saturday evening for the fourth time in three months, sending orange jets of lava into the night sky. Iceland’s Meteorological Office said the eruption opened a fissure in the earth about 3 kilometers (almost 2 miles) long between Stóra-Skógfell and Hagafell mountains on the Reykjanes Peninsula. The eruption site is a few kilometres (miles) northeast of Grindavik, a coastal town of 3,800 people about 50 kilometers (30 miles) southwest of Iceland’s capital, Reykjavik, that was evacuated before the initial eruption in December.
