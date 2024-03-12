After years of delay, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 has been finally implemented in India. The Union Home Ministry on March 11 notified rules for implementation of the CAA, days ahead of LS Polls 2024. The Act aims to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.