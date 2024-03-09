Videos
Published Mar 9, 2024 at 4:56 PM IST
WATCH: PM Modi Promotes The Vision Of 'Ashta Lakshmi' For Development Of
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Our vision is that of 'Ashta Lakshmi' for the development of the Northeast. Our Northeast is becoming a strong link for trade and tourism with South Asia and East Asia."
Published March 9th, 2024 at 16:56 IST
