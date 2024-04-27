In an exclusive chat with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma talked explained why he was so confident about BJP's chances in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Himanta Biswa Sarma also talked about how he has broken down the Muslim vote in Assam and why the low voter turnout was going to benefit BJP. He predicted that Congress will finish under 40 seats this time leading to different poltical dynamic post 2024.