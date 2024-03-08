Published Mar 8, 2024 at 5:32 PM IST
Women in Srinagar Highlight ‘Naya Kashmir’ Under PM Modi’s Leadership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 07 made his maiden visit to Srinagar since the abrogation of Article 370 by his government. PM Modi attended the "Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir" program at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium where he announced multiple projects related to agriculture and tourism.
