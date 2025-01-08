VIDEO: Yogi Adityanath's Headline Setting Interview With Arnab LIVE | Mahakumbh Mahasamellan

The Mahakumbh Mahasammelan started with the soulful bhajans by Kanhaiya Mittal following which, Republic Bharat Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami is discussing the importance and significance of the Mahakumbh Mela with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. In his conversation with Arnab Goswami, UP CM talks about how the ‘Sanatan Parampara’ is the oldest tradition which cannot be compared with any other religion and how Kumbh and Mahakumbh are part of our traditional and cultural legacy. The Uttar Pradesh CM further terms Mahakumbh as the ‘Mahaparv of this tradition and legacy’. Appreciating India's rich and inspiring history, Yogi Adityanath has said that the Mahakumbh has transcended its religious origins , highlighting the tradition of guru-shishya parampara, Ved Vyasa's Mahabharata. Yogi Adityanath has credited PM Modi for making Mahakumbh the ‘largest festival’ and how the state and central government have worked together to make this event a success. He says that it is because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi , that UNESCO recognises Mahakumbh and India as a country is grateful for a leader like him. On his part, he says that organising Mahakumbh successfully is his sole aim and that is what the people of the state also want.