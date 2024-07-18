Published 19:58 IST, July 18th 2024

106 Rare Crocodile Eggs are Found in Cambodia, the Biggest Such Discovery in 20 Years

Conservationists in Cambodia found 106 eggs of rare Siamese crocodile species in a western Cambodian wildlife sanctuary, officials said Thursday, calling it the biggest discovery in the last 20 years, giving new hope for the world's rarest crocodile species' survival in the wild.