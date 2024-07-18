sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:58 IST, July 18th 2024

106 Rare Crocodile Eggs are Found in Cambodia, the Biggest Such Discovery in 20 Years

Conservationists in Cambodia found 106 eggs of rare Siamese crocodile species in a western Cambodian wildlife sanctuary, officials said Thursday, calling it the biggest discovery in the last 20 years, giving new hope for the world's rarest crocodile species' survival in the wild.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Edited by: Digital Desk
Biggest Discovery: 106 Rare Crocodile Eggs are Found in Cambodia
Biggest Discovery: 106 Rare Crocodile Eggs are Found in Cambodia | Image: AP News
