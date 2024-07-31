sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:27 IST, July 31st 2024

15 Students Rescued by Bulldozer Amidst Rising Waters in Seoni District of Madhya Pradesh

In Seoni more than 15 students were rescued from stranded school van on a flooded bridge. Local authorities used a bulldozer to save them amid severe flooding.

Reported by: Digital Desk
15 Students Rescued by Bulldozer Amidst Rising Waters in Seoni District of Madhya Pradesh
14:27 IST, July 31st 2024