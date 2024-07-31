Published 14:27 IST, July 31st 2024
15 Students Rescued by Bulldozer Amidst Rising Waters in Seoni District of Madhya Pradesh
In Seoni more than 15 students were rescued from stranded school van on a flooded bridge. Local authorities used a bulldozer to save them amid severe flooding.
- Viral
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
15 Students Rescued by Bulldozer Amidst Rising Waters in Seoni District of Madhya Pradesh | Image: Republic Digital
14:27 IST, July 31st 2024