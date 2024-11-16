Published 23:19 IST, November 16th 2024
1,500 Hindus Dance To 70s Popular Disco Number YMCA, Celebrate Trump's Victory | Watch
Members of the Indian-American community in Chicago danced to popular American disco song YMCA to celebrate Donald Trump's victory in the US elections.
- Viral News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Hindus in Chicago danced to 70s popular disco song YMCA as they celebrated Donald Trump's victory in US elections | Image: Screengrab
Advertisement
Loading...
22:58 IST, November 16th 2024