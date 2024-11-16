sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Air Pollution | US Elections | Champions Trophy |
  • News /
  • Viral News /
  • 1,500 Hindus Dance To 70s Popular Disco Number YMCA, Celebrate Trump's Victory | Watch

Published 23:19 IST, November 16th 2024

1,500 Hindus Dance To 70s Popular Disco Number YMCA, Celebrate Trump's Victory | Watch

Members of the Indian-American community in Chicago danced to popular American disco song YMCA to celebrate Donald Trump's victory in the US elections.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Hindus celebrate Trump victory
Hindus in Chicago danced to 70s popular disco song YMCA as they celebrated Donald Trump's victory in US elections | Image: Screengrab
Advertisement

Loading...

22:58 IST, November 16th 2024

Narendra Modi Donald Trump Bangladesh Kamala Harris