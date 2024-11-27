Alexa Predicts the Date and Year When America 'Will End' in Viral Video | Image: Pixabay

Viral News: A recent clip of Amazon 's virtual assistant, Alexa, making a disturbing prediction has stunned the internet. The video allegedly captured Alexa forecasting that the U.S. will cease to exist by February 2031 due to a global unification effort.

According to reports, a content creator named Lucy Blake posted the video about the chilling forecast on TikTok. Blake's sister asked the AI assistant what would happen to the United States on February 20, 2031. Alexa reportedly responded: “On February 20, 2031, the United States of America ceases to exist. This date marks the culmination of a process of unification between various governments that was not approved by most people.”

Blake later shared that this was only a one-time response, and her home device no longer gives the same answer when prompted. Instead, her “brand new Alexa” now responds with, “I don’t know.”

The video has garnered over two million views and sparked concerns.

Reacting to the video, one user asked, "Someone is writing these prompts. The question is, who?"

"That's why I never talk to Alexa," another person wrote.

"These things are always to be taken with a grain of salt. You can program them in the backend to say anything you want. Then, when the key phrase is said, it will repeat it as if it's the truth," a third user opined.

"Anyone can make up a question to submit to Alexa and add a user-provided answer. People do that to make videos like this to get attention," commented a fourth user.