Published 14:31 IST, October 14th 2024
Bengaluru Man Slams Swiggy Instamart for Free Tomatoes, Sparks Debate on Dark Patterns
Ramanujan expressed his frustration on a X post, sharing screenshots of his order where 500 grams of tomatoes had been automatically added to his cart.
- Viral News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
A Bengaluru-based product designer, Chandra Ramanujan, ignited an online debate after accusing Swiggy Instamart of using a "dark pattern | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:31 IST, October 14th 2024