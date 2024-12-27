Bengaluru Startup Founder Drives Cab Himself At 3 AM After Driver Falls Asleep

Bengaluru/ Viral News: A video is taking rounds on the internet showcasing a man driving a cab himself while the driver is sleeping next to him. The video has sparked an online debate ever since it has appeared on social media.

The viral video shared by Milind Chandwani on the social media platform Instagram on Thursday shows him driving in the night while his driver takes a nap on the side. The viral video also comes with an interesting caption that says, “Last night at 3 AM while returning from Bengaluru airport, I found myself in an unexpected role: my cab driver’s driver. He was so sleepy, he even stopped for tea and a cigarette but still couldn’t keep his eyes open. So, I offered to drive, and to my surprise, he handed me the keys faster than I could say “Bengaluru traffic.”

He immediately reclined his seat, passed out, and left me to navigate the city with Google Maps as my co-pilot. Five minutes before we reached, his boss called, and I overheard him asking for a day shift because he couldn’t handle the night shift anymore.

I felt a mix of emotions: glad that he trusted me, sad that he had to push himself so hard, and slightly amused at how quickly he decided I was qualified for the job. Gave him a ₹100 tip and asked for a 5-star rating in return—fair trade, right?

Moral of the story? Life is full of unexpected detours. Be kind, be empathetic, and maybe brush up on your driving skills. You never know when they’ll come in handy.

Most important moral of the story? When you offer something, be ready for the other person to take your offer. Note: I will obviously not want to share the name of the brand, since it will impact the driver.”

Milind Chandwani, who shared this hilarious video on social media, is an IIM graduate and the founder of Camp Diaries in Bengaluru.

Netizens Reaction to Viral Video

As soon as the video gained traction online, netizens started sharing their thoughts and comments. One user wrote, “This happened with me when I was in Banaras, and we were three big guys on a small bike (Hero Passion) when I asked the rapido rider to let me ride the motorbike because he couldn't handle the bike in congested streets and traffic with a big guy like me and bro @_harshsinghbisht_. Eventually he realised it was his job to ride his bike, so he continued somehow.”

Another viewer said, “Urge to do this once, but because the club se nikalne k baad saare driver mana kr dete."