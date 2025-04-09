'Not a Style Statement': Bengaluru Traffic Police's Stern Warning Against Reckless Driving | VIDEO

Bengaluru: A video shared by Bengaluru traffic police is going viral across social media and showcases a couple sitting on top of a car going down the street at full throttle. The video shared by Bengaluru traffic police on social media X is now gaining traction.

Bengaluru Traffic Police Viral Video

The video shared by Bengaluru traffic police comes with a caption that says, “One wrong move, and it's not just a ticket—it’s a case! Reckless riding is not a style statement. It's a danger to everyone. Don’t risk lives for thrills”!" This is not just an ordinary caption but a full-fledged warning given to bike and car riders who drive recklessly, putting their and others lives in danger.

Bengaluru is one of the most congested and heavily trafficked cities in India, with a lot of traffic offenders who get caught daily breaking rules. The warning shared by Bengaluru traffic police strictly says, If you get caught driving recklessly, you will not just get the ticket but will be booked with a case.

Bengaluru traffic police challan reckless driver

The video shared by Bengaluru traffic police on April 8 showed people sitting on top of the Honda car. The owner not only received a heavy traffic violation challan but also a stern warning to obey the traffic rules or be ready to face consequences.

Netizens React to Bengaluru Traffic Police Viral Video

As videos shared by Bengaluru police gain traction, netizens share their opinions in the comment section, with one user writing, “Please get tougher with wrong-side drivers and register cases against them with sections requiring jail time. Things are getting worse, and it's only a matter of time before a major tragedy strikes.”

Another user said, “Sir, what about countless #BMTC buses or large vehicles that obstruct the traffic or wrong-side riders who put others lives in danger or your staff who willingly favour large tech parks over resident citizens of a given area?”