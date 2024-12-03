'Big Fat Indian Wedding': JD Vance's Thanksgiving Photo with Wife's Family Goes Viral

US Vice President-elect JD Vance’s Thanksgiving celebrations with his wife Usha Vance’s Indian family have caught the internet's attention. The picture shows Vance donning a blue t-shirt and jeans while holding his son on his shoulder. His wife, Usha Vance, can be seen in the left corner at the back, holding their daughter. The couple and their kids were accompanied by 21 family members in what appears to be a party in the backyard of a home.

A user posted the picture with the caption: "JD Vance at Thanksgiving. Reminds me of the big fat Indian wedding."

As the photo went viral, several users appreciated the Ohio senator for being a "family man."

Internet Reacts

Reacting to the photo, one user said, "JD has a sense of real family."

Another observed, "His son is sitting on his shoulder in a pure Indian way..."

A third user wrote, "If the right is racist, explain this Thanksgiving family picture of JD Vance?"

Earlier in a podcast, Vance shared his transformation into a vegetarian. "For any vegetarian out there, indulge in paneer, rice, and chickpeas. Skip the nasty fake meat. If you want to embrace a vegetarian lifestyle, turn to Indian cuisine. It offers wonderful vegetarian options," said Vance.

The Republican leader recounted an early attempt at impressing Usha with homemade vegetarian food that didn’t go as planned. "I rolled out a flat thing of crescent rolls, put raw broccoli on top, sprinkled ranch dressing, and stuck them in the oven for 45 minutes." The result, he said, was "disgusting."