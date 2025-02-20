Birthday Celebration or Hooliganism? Highway Blocked by Youths for Cake Cutting | WATCH

Fatehpur: A group of youths in Thariyaon blocked the highway by parking their vehicles to celebrate a birthday. Their reckless behavior caused a major disturbance, disrupting traffic and inconveniencing others.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Thariyaon police station area in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Highway Blocked by Youths for Cake Cutting | WATCH

While cutting the cake they can also been seen bursting firecrackers, the group caused a long vehicle queue near a dhaba on the National Highway.

No information has been revealed about the action being taken by the police against the group involved in this case. The authorities have yet to disclose any details regarding the steps they will take.

