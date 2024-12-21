Bizarre News: Jharkhand Groom Faints in Cold Weather, Bride Cancels Wedding

Deoghar: A wedding in Jharkhand's Deoghar has grabbed headlines for taking a dramatic turn. The severe winter weather caused the groom to faint during the wedding rituals and the bride to cancel the wedding. According to reports, the incident unfolded when Arnav, from Ghormara in Deoghar, was set to marry Ankita from Bhagalpur, Bihar.

While it is usually expected that the baarat (wedding procession) will be led by the groom’s family, in this case, Ankita's family brought the procession to Arnav’s home. Although the bride had expressed her reservations about this arrangement, it proceeded anyway.

The wedding rituals were in full swing, with the var mala ceremony (exchange of floral garlands) being held outdoors. Both families, along with the bride and groom, enjoyed the wedding dinner and were preparing for the final and most important ritual—the pheras.

Just as the priest began reciting the wedding mantras, the groom started shivering and eventually collapsed. Arnav’s family immediately rushed him to a hospital, where he regained consciousness. However, the bride saw this as a sign of an underlying health problem. Ankita walked out of the altar, interpreting the incident as a bad omen. Despite persistent attempts to convince her, she remained firm in her decision.