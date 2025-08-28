‘Blinkit Se Mangwaya Kya?’: Woman Throws Child from Terrace into Man’s Arms; Netizens React

Viral: A video has surfaced on social media where, a mom can be seen in the video holding her infant on the edge of a terrace before abruptly throwing him into a man's arms. It's common to come across odd, startling, or simply incredible movies on the internet that cause you to stop and ask yourself, "Wait, did that really happen?" One such video has recently gone viral online, making some on social media question whether what they just saw is true.

Woman Throws Child from Terrace…Shocking Viral Video

“Blinkit Se Mangwaya Kya?"

A group of women is shown standing on a house's terrace at the start of the video. They initially appeared to be attempting to catch a glimpse of the roadside parade, but things quickly took an odd turn. One of the women was observed clutching a toddler while perilously bending over the edge of a terrace. Even more horrifying was the fact that she was holding them in one hand while dangling her young child by the edge.

She quickly flung the child from the terrace to a man who was standing on the street with his arms extended. Thank goodness, the guy caught the child just in time. For those standing close by, the occasion proved to be a show. The video swiftly gained popularity on social media despite the lack of information on the precise location of its capture.

The absurdity of the woman throwing her child from a terrace has divided the internet. With the caption, "Blinkit pe bacche milne lag gaye kya (Has Blinkit started delivering kids now)?" the developer shared his reaction video on Instagram. As soon as the video went viral, several people expressed their incredulity. Some people couldn't believe what they had just witnessed, while others wondered how a parent could so recklessly jeopardize a child's safety.

How did the Internet React to This?

One person commented, "It's not funny at all; disaster may have resulted. May Allah bless the child.”

Another individual commented, “Blinkit bhi sharma jaaye aisi balcony delivery dekh ke."

“This is so irresponsible. How can one do this to a baby?" stated a different user.

Another joked, “Nai bhai order return kar Rahi hai. Acha nai laga."

Someone else commented, “How insensitive some people can be."