‘Bolni Kyu Nhi Aati?’: Viral Video Shows Clash Between Woman and Men Over Marathi Language at Railway Counter

A video of a heated argument between a man and a woman at a railway counter has gone viral on social media. | Image: X

Viral Video: Once again, a heated language dispute has gone viral, capturing attention and igniting a debate over the Marathi language.

The video shows a confrontation between a man and a woman at a railway counter. Two women are seen issuing tickets when the man accuses one of them of not speaking Marathi. The situation escalates as another woman steps in to calm the man, explaining that she is there to communicate in Marathi.

The video’s exact location has not been confirmed.

Social Media Reacts:

Since being shared on X, the video has garnered widespread attention, with social media users sharing their views and reactions.

One user commented, "Unpopular opinion: Forcing your language makes it more disliked and unpopular."

Another wrote, "Is this becoming a trend? First Bengaluru, now Maharashtra. This needs to stop."

A third user said, "This is the third video like this on my feed today. What’s happening in Maharashtra? The government places individuals at these locations—why not direct your frustration there instead?"