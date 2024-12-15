Bouncers Allegedly Beat Students at Institute in Greater Noida | WATCH

Viral News: A video is going Viral on social media that claims to be from Greater Noida and showcases a brawl between bouncers and college students.

A shocking video has surfaced on social media showing a dispute during a college party that escalated into a violent altercation, with bouncers allegedly attacking students with sticks. The confrontation allegedly took place on the evening of December 14, 2024, at a campus party held at the college in Greater Noida.

According to sources, the situation reportedly began when a disagreement broke out between some students and the event staff. What initially seemed like a minor argument quickly turned violent when several bouncers, hired to maintain order at the event, intervened. According to eyewitnesses, the bouncers became aggressive and started attacking the students.

In this terrifying video, the bouncers, can be seen as a group, hitting the students with sticks.

Several students captured the viral video of the incident, which quickly went viral on social media. The footage shows the bouncers, clad in black attire, hitting students with wooden sticks, while others can be seen running for cover.

In response to the viral Noida video, many students and netizens have expressed their anger and disappointment on social media.

However, the police's response is awaited in the viral video of the brawl between bouncers and college students.