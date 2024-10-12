sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Baba Siddique | Mysore-Darbhanga Train Derails | Mohan Bhagwat | US Elections | Middle East Conflict |

Published 15:06 IST, October 12th 2024

Corporate Professional Rejects ₹23 LPA Job for ₹18 LPA: Know Why

His post emphasized how priorities have shifted in recent times, noting that his friend’s health had suffered from the grueling work hours in his previous role.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
While the main feature for opting for a job is a high package, a corporate professional's choice has stunned the internet.
While the main feature for opting for a job is a high package, a corporate professional's choice has stunned the internet. | Image: Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

15:06 IST, October 12th 2024